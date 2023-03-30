News you can trust since 1891
Man left with suspected stab wounds after fight in Luton

The police want to speak to anyone in the area at the time

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 30th Mar 2023, 11:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 11:57 BST

A man has been left with suspected stab wounds after a fight in Luton last night (March 29).

Police were called to Kimpton Road between 10.30pm and 11pm yesterday following reports of an altercation between two men. One man was believed to have been in possession of a knife, with the other man receiving minor injuries.

Bedfordshire Polic’s PC Liya Maskin said: “If you were in the area at the time, saw anything or have any other information which can help our enquiries, please get in touch with ourselves or Crimestoppers.”

Police were called to the incident last night
People can contact Bedfordshire Police about this incident online or by calling 101 - quoting reference 23 of 29 March. Alternatively, speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.