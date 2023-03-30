A man has been left with suspected stab wounds after a fight in Luton last night (March 29).

Police were called to Kimpton Road between 10.30pm and 11pm yesterday following reports of an altercation between two men. One man was believed to have been in possession of a knife, with the other man receiving minor injuries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bedfordshire Polic’s PC Liya Maskin said: “If you were in the area at the time, saw anything or have any other information which can help our enquiries, please get in touch with ourselves or Crimestoppers.”

Police were called to the incident last night