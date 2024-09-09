Man pleads guilty to attempted murder after woman stabbed near Luton school
On May 21, Barze Faesal Sadq was arrested after he stabbed a woman near a school in Dunstable Road, leaving her with serious injuries.
After his arrest, investigators found that during the relationship with the victim Faesal Sadq was coercive and controlling.
When the victim tried to flee the relationship numerous times, Faesal Sadq pursued her, tracked her down and made threats on her life.
On Friday, Faesal Sadq, aged 30, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, coercive and controlling behaviour, threats to kill and stalking at Luton Crown Court. He will be sentenced on November 13.
Detective Inspector Jon Wheeler said: "This was a terrifying attack on a woman who was targeted by a man who refused to believe the relationship was over.
“The victim lived in fear during their relationship, and even when she tried to leave, that fear followed her as Faesal Sadq continued his pattern of behaviour."
He continued: “No woman deserves to feel unsafe, and scared for their life. We understand how difficult it is for victims of domestic abuse to come forward, and we understand that is not always a plain sailing journey, but we are here to help.
“There are a number of specialist trained officers who can support you through any criminal proceedings with respect and care, and we work with a number of partner organisations who can offer guidance and stepping stones to rebuild your future.”