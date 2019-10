A man has today pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to a 2001 murder in Luton after spending 18 years evading capture.

Mohammed Tabraz, 39, was extradited to the UK from the US on August 6 and was immediately arrested and charged with the murder of Soheil Mumtaz.

Mr Mumtaz, 24, was brutally attacked with a hammer in Kenilworth Road on April 4, 2001 and died from his injuries in hospital five days later.

Tabraz has been remanded into custody until sentencing on 3 December at St Albans Crown Court.