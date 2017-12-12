Man pleads guilty to racially aggravated harassment

A 46-year-old man from Luton has been given a community order, after pleading guilty to racially aggravated harassment with fear of violence.

Ashraf Ali, of Crawley Green Road, repeatedly racially abused and threatened a man at The Mall in Luton in three separate incidents in August.

He went to the victim’s place of work and shouted racist and offensive abuse and threatened to hurt him.

On one occasion Ali followed the victim as he walked home. He also racially abused the victim by calling him a ‘Paki mother f*****’.

Ali pleaded guilty to the charges at Luton Crown Court on Wednesday, December 6.

Sergeant James Hart, the force’s hate crime lead, said: “Ali’s shocking behaviour targeted the same individual repeatedly across a number of days. While being interviewed he tried to defend his actions by suggesting that he and the victim shared the same religion.

“However, his nasty and threatening behaviour demonstrated his true attitude.

“I’m pleased he has been punished for his actions, targeting someone because of their personal characteristics is not tolerated in Bedfordshire and we do all we can to tackle such hostility.”

In addition to the community order, Ali must pay £50 compensation and is not allowed to enter The Mall in Luton.