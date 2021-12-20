Man pleads not guilty to assault which left Luton Town fan in a critical condition
The case was adjourned for a hearing in May next year
A man charged with assault following an incident which left a Luton Town fan in hospital in a critical condition has today (December 20) entered a not guilty plea.
Jack Ellicott, aged 26, pleaded not guilty to a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and inflicting grievous bodily harm when he appeared at Isleworth Crown Court.
Mr Ellicott, from Edgware, was freed on bail, with conditions, including not attending any football matches in England and Wales. Judge Sarah Paneth adjourned the case for a hearing in May next year.
Hatters fan Brian Rourke suffered a serious head injury at around 9.50pm on Friday, November 19 following the Hatters' Championship match at QPR. Police say they came across the victim in Uxbridge Road, close to the stadium.