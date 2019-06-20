Man pulled to floor and threatened with knife during Luton robbery

A man was pulled to the floor and threatened with a knife during a robbery in Luton in the early hours of Sunday morning.

At approximately 1.50am on June 16, a man was walking along a path on Clifton Road, when he was approached from behind and pulled to the floor causing him to fall.

Crime news

The offender than threatened the victim with a knife, demanded he handed over his bag and ran off with it.

Detective Constable Mandy Godfree, who is investigating, said: “This was an extremely terrifying incident which will leave a long lasting effect on the victim.

“If you saw anything suspicious in the area at the time please get in touch. Any information can help us track the offender down and bring him to justice.

“We would also like to urge people to remain vigilant when walking alone at night, and to seek a place of safety and call us if they suspect someone if following them. We remain absolutely commuted to apprehending those responsible for these abhorrent crimes.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Godfree by calling 101 or visiting the forces online reporting centre and quoting reference number 40/34032/19.