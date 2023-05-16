A man was attacked in his car as a gang of masked men tried to steal his keys and phone.

The victim was sitting in his car in Morgan Close in Luton when he was approached by a group of men wearing balaclavas – believed to be of Asian descent – just before 11pm on Saturday (May 13).

The group demanded the victim hand over his phone and tried to reach inside the car for the keys before punching him several times.

Did you see anything?

Detective Olivia Scarlata said: “This was a terrifying incident for the victim, and we are keen to hear from anyone who might have witnessed this or as any CCTV footage of these men around the time of the incident.”