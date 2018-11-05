Man remains in hospital after he was severely injured in an incident on the A6 in Luton

A man remains in hospital after he was severely injured during a fight after a two car crash on the A6 in Luton, early this morning (Monday).

His injuries are serious but not believed to be life threatening,

Police

Police were called at around 5am to reports of a collision on the A6, Barton Road, in Luton, near the BP petrol station.

Read more: Drivers advised to avoid A6 New Bedford Road in Luton following serious incident

A police spokesman said: “An altercation between occupants of the two vehicles followed the collision, and one man was injured.

“The assailant then drove away from the scene. The injured driver has been taken to Addenbrookes Hospital with severe injuries.”

An eye witness to the aftermath of the incident said: “This so called incident wasn’t just a crash or collision, it was a serious assault involving knives, three or four guys from one vehicle violently attacked the one guy left at the scene in the other vehicle.”

The road was re-opened around 2pm.

No arrests have been made and police are continuing to investigate the incident.