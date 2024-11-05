Police news.

A man was robbed and threatened by two suspects in a park in Luton at the weekend.

Two men approached another man in Moor Park near New Bedford Road around 2am on Saturday (November 2). They grabbed the victim, took £20 from his pocket and threatened him with a bladed weapon and a walking stick.

Police want to hear from anyone who has information – if you know something, call 101 or report online quoting incident 40/60971/24.