Man robbed and threatened with blade and walking stick in Luton park robbery
A man was robbed and threatened by two suspects in a park in Luton at the weekend.
Two men approached another man in Moor Park near New Bedford Road around 2am on Saturday (November 2). They grabbed the victim, took £20 from his pocket and threatened him with a bladed weapon and a walking stick.
Police want to hear from anyone who has information – if you know something, call 101 or report online quoting incident 40/60971/24.