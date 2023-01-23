Man robbed of mobile phone and glasses following cowardly attack in Luton street

A man was assaulted by two robbers who then stole his mobile phone and glasses.

The incident happened between 9.30pm-9.40pm on January 21, in Inkerman Street, Luton.

Advertisement

A spokesman for Beds Police said the victim was approached and assaulted by two men, who then stole his mobile phone and glasses.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward

The attack has prompted an urgent witness appeal to help find the attackers.

Detective Constable Olivia Scarlata said: “Unfortunately the victim has no description of the suspects from this assault. We are asking anyone who witnessed this, has CCTV or ring doorbell footage of the area to please share this with us.

Advertisement

“The information or footage you have of any suspicious activity before, during or after the assault could really help us with our enquiries.”