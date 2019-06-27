Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Park Street in Luton

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Luton.

Emergency services were out in force earlier this evening after a man was stabbed in Park Street, Luton.

The scene in Park Street

A Beds Police spokesman said: "We are currently at the scene of an incident in Luton.

"We were called at around 7.45pm to reports of an altercation in Park Street.

"One man has sustained stab wound injuries and an investigation is on-going. Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101 quoting ref 375."

It is understood that the man's injuries are not believed to be serious.