A man has been sentenced after he pleaded guilty to domestic abuse crimes that happened in Dunstable in December.

Robert Carlisle, of Columbia Road, Grimsby, was sentenced to 20 months, suspended for two years, on Friday (14 July) at Luton Crown Court. The 53-year-old pleaded guilty to intentional strangulation, battery and criminal damage.

Carlisle was also ordered to pay £8,000 in compensation and handed a restraining order. He was also ordered to 180 hours of unpaid work, 30 sessions of Building Better Relationships and 30 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement Days.

He was pleaded guilty at Luton Crown Court

Police say they were called to an address in Dunstable in December 2022.

PC Max Curzon from the force’s dedicated Emerald Team led the investigation. He said: “Domestic abuse and violence in any form is unacceptable, and we are committed to bringing perpetrators to justice and holding them accountable for their actions.

“Carlisle will be the subject of a restraining order, and I hope the victim is able to take steps forward to rebuilding her life."

