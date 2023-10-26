“We can not allow for knife crime to continue to ripple trauma through our communities”

A man has been seriously injured after a stabbing in Luton yesterday.

The attack happened just before 10pm yesterday (Wednesday) in Dunstable Road, close to the intersection with Kingsway.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with stab wounds where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The two suspects are both described as being in their 20s. One man is believed to be white, around 5ft 9ins, wearing a Nike long sleeved jacket, Nike tech jogging bottoms and black trainers. The second man is believed to be of south Asian heritage, around 6ft tall and wearing a puffer jacket body warmer, grey top, grey trainers, and carrying a black side bag.

Detective Inspector Katy Watts, from Bedfordshire Police's Boson Guns and Gangs unit, said: "We can not allow for knife crime to continue to ripple trauma through our communities. Anyone with information is urged to come forward to support our efforts to take perpetrators of violent knife related crime off our streets. Our commitment to keep Bedfordshire safe remains the same. We will challenge those that choose to carry weapons and use weapons to insight fear and harm others."