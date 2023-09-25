Man seriously injured after being stabbed during robbery in Luton underpass

Close up of Bedfordshire Police car

A man was seriously injured after being stabbed during a robbery in a Luton underpass.

On Tuesday (September 19) a man was walking from Castle Street to the A505 underpass at around 6.20am when he was robbed at knife point and stabbed. He received hospital treatment for serious injuries but has since been discharged.

The suspect is described as a 5ft 3ins, white man with light brown hair or strawberry blonde hair.

PC Kurt Kumar, investigating the case said: “Our thoughts are with the victim after this terrible attack. We are actively investigating this incident to bring the perpetrator to justice. If you have any information that could help our investigation, please contact us.”