Man seriously injured after reports of gunfire in Luton
A man was seriously injured after gunshots were fired in Luton on Wednesday, April 2.
Police were called to Needham Road at 1.45pm following reports of a suspected gun being shot. One man was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.
Bedfordshire Police said: “We understand this is concerning for members of the public, and officers are increasing their patrols in the area.
“If you have any information, call 101 and quote reference Operation Calville.”