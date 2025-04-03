Man seriously injured after reports of gunfire in Luton

Police car.

A man was seriously injured after gunshots were fired in Luton on Wednesday, April 2.

Police were called to Needham Road at 1.45pm following reports of a suspected gun being shot. One man was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Bedfordshire Police said: “We understand this is concerning for members of the public, and officers are increasing their patrols in the area.

“If you have any information, call 101 and quote reference Operation Calville.”