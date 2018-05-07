Man seriously injured in another Luton stabbing

A man suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in the leg during a confrontation in a Luton street.

Officers investigating the stabbing just after 3pm on Sunday (May 6) in Dumfries Street are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The victim’s injuries, although serious, are not said to be life threatening.

The offenders are described as three men; one was wearing a white t-shirt with light coloured blue jeans. He was seen holding an item, believed to be a knife.

The second man was wearing a blue Adidas tracksuit top, a grey cap and dark grey jeans. A third man is described as wearing all grey clothing.

Detective Sergeant Thomas Hamm, investigating, said: “We don’t believe this is a random attack, and we are not connecting it to the incident in Bishopscote Road, that also happened yesterday afternoon.” [click here for story]

“We are keen to piece together the events leading up to this incident. The victim’s injuries were serious, requiring hospital treatment and he remains in hospital.

“We will not tolerate knife crime in our county, and we are keen to speak to anyone who have any information about this incident.

“All information will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

Anyone with information is asked to report it through the online reporting centre, or by calling 101, quoting reference number 253 of 6 May.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.