Man seriously injured in early morning stabbing in Luton

Police are appealing for doorbell camera footage
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 09:34 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2024, 14:01 BST
Downs Road. Picture: Google MapsDowns Road. Picture: Google Maps
Downs Road. Picture: Google Maps

A man has been seriously injured after being stabbed in the early hours of this morning (April 23) in Luton.

Downs Road was closed while Bedfordshire Police investigated the stabbing, which happened at around 2.25am. It has since reopened.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious, but stable condition.

Most Popular

Detective Inspector Kim Caddy, investigating, said: “Although this incident happened in the early hours of the morning, we are still appealing to anyone who witnessed it or has any doorbell footage to get it contact with us as soon as possible as this may help our ongoing enquiries.

“We understand this will have caused some concern in the community, but I would like to reassure the public that we are doing all we can to investigate the circumstances around this incident.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via 101, its webchat service or online reporting tool quoting CAD 25 of 23 April.