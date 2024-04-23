Downs Road. Picture: Google Maps

A man has been seriously injured after being stabbed in the early hours of this morning (April 23) in Luton.

Downs Road was closed while Bedfordshire Police investigated the stabbing, which happened at around 2.25am. It has since reopened.

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious, but stable condition.

Detective Inspector Kim Caddy, investigating, said: “Although this incident happened in the early hours of the morning, we are still appealing to anyone who witnessed it or has any doorbell footage to get it contact with us as soon as possible as this may help our ongoing enquiries.

“We understand this will have caused some concern in the community, but I would like to reassure the public that we are doing all we can to investigate the circumstances around this incident.”