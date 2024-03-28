Man seriously injured in four-car collision on the A5 in Hockliffe after deer ran into the road

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

A man was left seriously injured after being involved in a four-car collision on the A5 in Hockliffe last night (March 27).

Police believe the collision, which happened on Watling Street at around 8.20pm, happened after a deer ran into the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver and passenger of a black Toyota Yaris, a man and woman both in their 20s, were taken to Addenbrooke’s hospital. The man was treated for serious injuries, while the woman suffered minor injuries, and has since been released from hospital.

The driver of a silver Ford Fiesta was also taken to hospital and was treated for minor injuries.

Police Sergeant Stephanie Corletto of the Road Policing Unit said: “We are interested in speaking to anyone who saw this incident or who may have captured it on dashcam as we piece together exactly what happened.”