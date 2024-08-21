Bedfordshire Police vehicles. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

A man has been treated for serious injuries after he was stabbed in Houghton Regis yesterday (Tuesday).

The man was found shortly after 4.20pm in Parkside Drive, Houghton Regis.

Bedfordshire Police say he is currently being treated in hospital for serious, but not life-changing injuries.

They added said: “Officers are in the area carrying out enquiries and anyone who was in or around the area at the time. You can call 101 and quote reference 40/46476/24. You can also get in touch via our website.”