Man seriously injured in Luton shooting

A man is in hospital after being injured during a shooting in Luton this week.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was injured at around 1am yesterday morning (Thursday) after a gun was fired in Abbotswood Road, Luton.

The man remains in hospital but police say his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Detective Inspector Scott Fowler said: “We know incidents involving firearms raise a lot of concern amongst local residents, however we would like to reassure the community that this is believed to be an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public.

“Officers have been completing enquires as matter of priority and have arrested a 35-year-old man as part of the ongoing investigation.

“We know that the community is the best source of information and intelligence, that is why we are appealing to the public to report what they know.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via 101 or our online reporting centre, quoting the reference 40/65871/24.