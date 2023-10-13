Man seriously injured in 'terrible' attack in Dunstable
It happened in Drovers Way
A man was seriously injured in an attack in Dunstable on Tuesday.
The assault happened in Drovers Way at around 10.45pm on October 10. The attacker is described as a white man, around 5ft 6ins with a heavy build.
PC Kurt Kumar, investigating the case said: “Our thoughts are with the victim after this terrible attack. We are actively investigating this incident to bring the perpetrator to justice. If you have any information that could help our investigation, please contact us.”
Call 101 or report online quoting 40/55241/23.