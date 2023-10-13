News you can trust since 1891

Man seriously injured in 'terrible' attack in Dunstable

It happened in Drovers Way
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 13th Oct 2023, 15:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 15:53 BST
Stock image of a police officerStock image of a police officer
Stock image of a police officer

A man was seriously injured in an attack in Dunstable on Tuesday.

The assault happened in Drovers Way at around 10.45pm on October 10. The attacker is described as a white man, around 5ft 6ins with a heavy build.

PC Kurt Kumar, investigating the case said: “Our thoughts are with the victim after this terrible attack. We are actively investigating this incident to bring the perpetrator to justice. If you have any information that could help our investigation, please contact us.”

Call 101 or report online quoting 40/55241/23.