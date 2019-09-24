Man shot and injured in Luton car crash remains in life-threatening condition

A man who was shot and badly burned after a car crash in Luton remains in a life-threatening condition, according to police.

Officers were called to Princess Street just after 5pm to reports that s a black Toyota Auris estate had crashed into a house and burst into flames.

The damaged Toyota

It was later revealed that the man inside the car, described as badly burned by onlookers, had also been shot.

He was airlifted to hospital where he remains with life-threatening injuries.

Princess Street is still closed while enquiries are ongoing.

Detectives are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw two groups of men in the area - one group of five men believed to be Asian, and a second group of two men.

The damaged Toyota

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who saw the black Toyota Auris estate, with the number plate EJ14 BLV, driving in Luton on Saturday afternoon, or in Princess Street in the lead up to the incident.

DCI Adam Gallop said: “The car crashed in Princess Street, and we believe that the person responsible for the shooting was on the opposite side of the road and ran through an alleyway towards Wellington Street, through residential gardens.

"From Wellington Street they may have run in either direction and we are currently piecing together movements from CCTV and witness accounts.

“If you were in the area at the time, did you see anyone running that struck you as suspicious? If you were driving through the area and you have dash cam footage, please secure it and contact us as it may contain vital evidence.”

A timeline of the incidents is shown on this map

A group of football supporters were spotted in the area and although they are not believed to be connected to the incident, detectives are keen to trace members of the group in case they have useful information.

DCI Gallop added: “This is a really complex incident and there has been a lot of work going on behind the scenes to establish the circumstances, including extensive CCTV work, searches and forensic investigations.

“As we continue to make enquiries, our team of detectives are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area of Princess Street and Wellington Street between 5.15pm and 5.30pm on Saturday.

"This includes anyone in the area who has CCTV installed at their home, or dash cam or mobile phone footage in the moments leading up to the incident.

“We currently believe this was a targeted incident and are confident there is no wider threat to the general public. Officers have been in the area to offer reassurance to residents, and we are working hard to piece together the events leading up to this incident.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting Operation Sandford, or report information online by visiting www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report or the Major Crime Unit portal.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.