Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

A man has been stabbed after a mass brawl in the north of Luton this week.

Police were called at around 5.30pm on Monday (July 28) to reports of a group of males fighting in Sundon Park Road.

One person was stabbed and one man in his 20s was treated for injuries described as serious but not life-threatening.

Bedfordshire Police is investigating the incident as grievous bodily harm and is asking anyone with information to come forward by calling 101.