Bedfordshire Police vehicles. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

A man has been stabbed in an attempted robbery in a Luton underpass this morning.

Police were called to Stuart House at around 5.27am today (Friday).

They say a man suffered “non-life-threatening injuries from what is believed to be a knife”.

Wellington Street underpass was taped off this morning after the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting the reference number 63 of 30 August.