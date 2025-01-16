Man stabbed in hand during Luton knife attack

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 16th Jan 2025, 12:39 GMT
Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia PrestonBedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston
Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston
A man has been left with stab wounds to his hand after being attacked with a knife in Luton.

The victim was attacked by an man brandishing a knife in Warren Road on Saturday (January 11) just before 1pm.

The offender is described as being in his early 20s, believed to be of South Asian heritage, and was wearing grey joggers with a black North Face coat, black gloves and a black face covering.

Detective Inspector Louise Gent said: “This shocking incident took place at a busy time of day, and is simply not acceptable on our streets. We are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry and would urge anyone who witnessed the attack to contact us via our website or on 101, quoting the reference 40/1771/25.

“We are increasing our community presence as a response to this and other incidents in the county.”

