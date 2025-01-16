Man stabbed in hand during Luton knife attack

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

A man has been left with stab wounds to his hand after being attacked with a knife in Luton.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim was attacked by an man brandishing a knife in Warren Road on Saturday (January 11) just before 1pm.

The offender is described as being in his early 20s, believed to be of South Asian heritage, and was wearing grey joggers with a black North Face coat, black gloves and a black face covering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Louise Gent said: “This shocking incident took place at a busy time of day, and is simply not acceptable on our streets. We are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry and would urge anyone who witnessed the attack to contact us via our website or on 101, quoting the reference 40/1771/25.

“We are increasing our community presence as a response to this and other incidents in the county.”