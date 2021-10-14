Man stabbed in leg outside Luton shops after being confronted by group

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed outside a shopping precinct in Luton on Saturday evening (October 9).

Between around 6.15pm and 7pm, a group of four or five men attacked another man outside shops off Delphine Close in Farley Hill as he tried to enter Nisa Local.

After an altercation, one of the group produced a knife and threatened the victim. He then stabbed him in the leg.

Can you help police?

The victim fled and was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment. He was later discharged.

“We’re committed to tackling violent incidents such as this in Bedfordshire, and we are grateful for the public’s help in bringing those looking to commit such activity to justice.

“There are a number of ways information can be submitted, such as by calling 101 or visiting the Bedfordshire Police website or by contacting the charity Crimestoppers, which is completely anonymous.”