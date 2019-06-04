Man stabbed in Luton after gang with knife follow him from pub

A man was knifed in Park Street, Luton, after he was followed by a gang when leaving a pub.

Overnight on Saturday, June 1, the victim was with his friends at a pub in Castle Street, Luton. They had a verbal altercation with a group of people before leaving the pub.

The gang followed the victim and his friend, and an altercation ensued in Park Street, during which the victim was stabbed.

One of the group is described as having a black beard and black hair, wearing a grey hooded jacket, dark trousers and a pair of light-coloured trainers.

Detective Constable Mandy Godfree, who is investigating, said: “We are committed to tackling knife crime - carrying a knife isn't acceptable. We are keen to speak to anyone with information about this incident, whether they witnessed it, or simply noticed suspicious activity in the area around that time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Godfree on 101, or visitwww.bedfordshire.police.uk/report quoting reference number 41/49445/19.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org - your IP address and location are not tracked by Crimestoppers.