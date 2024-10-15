Man stabbed in Luton on Saturday - and suspect fled on e-scooter
A man was stabbed in Luton on Saturday – and the suspect is believed to have fled on an e-scooter.
The stabbing happened in Hurst Way on Saturday, October 12, between 12.10pm and 12.30pm.
Officers are now appealing for witnesses.
Luton Community Policing Team said: "It was reported that two men had an altercation, which resulted in one man receiving serious but not life-threatening stab wounds.
"The suspect is believed to have fled the scene on an e-scooter."
Anyone who has more information or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the force via 101 or report online quoting reference 197 of October 12.