Police news.

A man was stabbed in Luton on Saturday – and the suspect is believed to have fled on an e-scooter.

The stabbing happened in Hurst Way on Saturday, October 12, between 12.10pm and 12.30pm.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses.

Luton Community Policing Team said: "It was reported that two men had an altercation, which resulted in one man receiving serious but not life-threatening stab wounds.

"The suspect is believed to have fled the scene on an e-scooter."

Anyone who has more information or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the force via 101 or report online quoting reference 197 of October 12.