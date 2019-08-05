Man stabbed in Luton sparks witness appeal

Police are continuing to appeal for information after a man was stabbed in Luton yesterday (Sunday) morning.

Four people were taken into custody following the stabbing at Ashburnham Road at around 6.15am.

Police

A Beds Police spokesman said: "A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are no longer believed to be life threatening.

"We continue appealing for anyone with any information about the incident, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the Ashburnham Road area, to contact us on 101 or via our online reporting centre, using the reference 107 of 4 August."