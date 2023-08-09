Man stabbed in ‘terrifying attack’ outside Luton pub after altercation

A man was stabbed outside a Luton pub in a ‘terrifying attack’ after an altercation with another man last week.

On Friday (August 4) at 10pm, a man was stabbed outside a pub on Poynters Road. Bedfordshire Police said that the suspect is possibly of Asian or Black heritage and was wearing a grey puffer jacket at the time of the incident.

Detective Emma Janes, investigating the case, said: “This is a terrifying attack that could have escalated to something much worse.

“We are urging anyone who witnessed this or the events leading up to it to please contact us. Any information could prove vital in identifying the individual responsible for this attack."