Man stabbed twice in 'terrifying' Luton robbery

A man was stabbed twice in his upper arm during a 'terrifying' Luton robbery.

Bedfordshire Police is appealing for information following the incident at around 10pm last night (Thursday).

The man was followed while walking along Santingfield and Godreys Close. After being approached, the victim suffered the stab wounds before the robber stole his phone and made off.

The injured man was treated for lacerations and given stitches. Officers are now seeking information to locate the suspect, who is described as a black man in his 20s.

Investigating Officer Gillian Cook-Smith said: “This was a terrifying attack for the victim. We do not want this to happen to anyone else and it is vital that we explore all routes to find out who this person is.

“If you were nearby and may have witnessed something or have CCTV footage of the area around this time, please report it to us.”