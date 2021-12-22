Man suffers potentially life-changing injuries after being stabbed in busy Luton shopping centre

A young man has been taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries after suffering a knife wound in The Mall, Luton.

Police have this evening released an image of a distinctive jacket following the attack on the 19-year-old in the shopping centre today (Wednesday) shortly after 4pm.

The offender is described as black, in his late teens and was wearing the jacket pictured.

The jacket

Detective Inspector Ali Whitworth said: "This was a brazen attack which took place in a busy shopping mall when a lot of people would have been out Christmas shopping.

"At this stage we are treating the incident as a targeted attack, however we would urge people to come forward to help us trace the person responsible."