Man suffers serious injuries after attack in Luton pub

A man in 50s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was attacked in a Luton pub yesterday evening.

The incident took place in the Castle Tavern on Castle Street shortly before 7pm.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: “We were called just before 7pm yesterday [Tuesday] to reports that a man had been assaulted in Castle Street, Luton.

“A 57-year-old man was taken to hospital, and remains there having sustained serious injuries.

“A man has been arrested and an investigation is ongoing.”

It is understood that the injuries are not life-threatening. Anyone with information is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police on 101.