Man sustains life-changing injuries after being stabbed multiple times in Luton

A man sustained life-changing injuries after being stabbed multiple times in a Luton street on Saturday afternoon (July 3).

Detectives from Bedfordshire Police are appealing for witnesses after the 'vicious' attack on the victim in his 30s at around 4pm in Dale Road.

The man was taken to hospital where his injuries are believed to be life changing.

Dale Road. Photo:Google

The suspect is described as a black man, aged between 18 to 22 years old. He was wearing dark trousers, a black hoody with a man bag underneath and carrying a speaker playing music. After the incident the suspect fled in the direction of Dallow Road.

Detective Sergeant Ben Stone, investigating the case, said: “This is a very vicious attack that has left someone with life changing injuries.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, and who may have information to help us establish the identity of the offender.

“We would also ask people to check any dash cam footage in case it has captured something that could be of interest to our case.

“We believe this is an isolated incident and want to reassure the public that we won’t tolerate knife crime in our county and will do everything we can to find those responsible.”