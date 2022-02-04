Man sustains three stab wounds in Houghton Regis attack

Bedfordshire Police is appealing for information after a man was stabbed in Houghton Regis in the early hours of this morning (Friday).

At around 12.05am, police received reports that the man had been stabbed by two men during a confrontation outside an address in Hammersmith Gardens.

The victim was treated for three stab wounds and remains in hospital where he is in a stable condition.

One of the offenders is described as a black man, around 5ft 6ins, who was wearing a black hoodie and a rucksack, with a bandana covering his face. The second is described as a white man around 6ft tall.

DC James Holohan, investigating, said: “This was a violent attack which resulted in the victim needing hospital treatment, and our enquiries are ongoing.

“We’d like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the two suspects fleeing from the scene. Their information could be vital to us establishing the events surrounding this incident and those involved.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police via the force’s online reporting tool or by calling 101, quoting reference 40/6701/22.