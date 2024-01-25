Man taken to hospital after being detained by police in Luton shopping centre

Luton Mall - Google Maps

A man who was detained by police in The Mall Luton has been taken to hospital after becoming “unwell”, the force has said.

In a statement, Bedfordshire Police said: “Police detained a man in The Mall in Luton around 2.45pm today (Thursday) over allegations of assaulting an emergency worker.

Emergency services took the man to hospital after he became unwell, and he is currently receiving treatment.