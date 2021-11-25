Man taken to hospital after being found stabbed in B&M car park in Luton

Police are investigating after a man was found with stab wounds in the car park of B&M in Luton last night (Wednesday).

At approximately 8.20pm, emergency services were contacted following reports of a 25-year-old man with stab wounds in the car park of B&M in Wingate Road.

Officers attended the scene and he was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Can you help police?

A man in his late teens was arrested this morning (Thursday) on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and he remains in police custody.

A scene guard was put in place overnight but this has now been stood down.

Officers will also be increasing patrols in the area.

Detective Inspector Mark Pugh, investigating, said: “This was a violent incident which left a young man requiring hospital treatment, and our enquiries are ongoing.

“It took place at a busy time of the evening and I would ask anyone who may have been in the area at the time to get in touch via our reporting channels or anonymously through Crimestoppers.

“Local people may see an increased police presence in the area as we continue our routine patrols and progress the investigation.”