Man taken to hospital after fight at Luton tip

It was closed this morning
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 10th Apr 2024, 14:49 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2024, 14:52 BST
The gates to the tip on Progress Way. Picture: Google MapsThe gates to the tip on Progress Way. Picture: Google Maps
The gates to the tip on Progress Way. Picture: Google Maps

A man has been taken to hospital after a fight at a tip in Luton.

The fight happened at the household waste recycling centre on Progress Way at around 10.50am today (April 10).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Emergency services were at the scene and took one man to hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Luton Borough Council said the tip was closed this morning, but has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to report online or call 101 quoting reference 139 of April 10.