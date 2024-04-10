The gates to the tip on Progress Way. Picture: Google Maps

A man has been taken to hospital after a fight at a tip in Luton.

The fight happened at the household waste recycling centre on Progress Way at around 10.50am today (April 10).

Emergency services were at the scene and took one man to hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Luton Borough Council said the tip was closed this morning, but has since reopened.