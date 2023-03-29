A man needed hospital treatment after being punched in the face during a fight outside a kebab shop in Dunstable.

Just after midnight on Saturday, March 16, a fight broke out between a group of men outside Marmaris Kebab and Pizza Place on High Street North. One man was hit in the face and needed hospital treatment.

The suspect was described as around 6ft 2ins, with short hair and of black heritage. He was wearing a grey hoodie at the time.

Were you near Marmaris Kebab and Pizza Place at the time?

Bedfordshire Police want anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Constable Tejan Patel said: “A man suffered serious injuries and we are pursuing lines of enquiry to find the person responsible.

“If you have any CCTV footage from around that time where the incident took place, please share it with us.”