Man taken to hospital with 'life-changing' injuries after Luton stabbing

Police are investigating after a man was taken to hospital with 'life-changing' injuries after being stabbed in Luton.

Police were called to the Ash Road last night (August 5) following reports of a disturbance involving a number of vehicles and weapon sightings. Officers attended and a man was found in nearby Oak Road with suspected stab wounds.

The victim has been taken to hospital where his injuries have been described as life-changing, but not thought to be life-threatening.

A man and woman have been arrested in connection with the incident and are currently detained by police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting the reference 430. Any details, however small, may assist police in their investigation.