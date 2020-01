A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Luton.

A Beds Police spokesman said: "We’re currently at the scene of a stabbing in St James’ Road, Luton.

"A man in his 40s has been taken to hospital with life threatening injuries."

If you have any information or were in the area at the time, call police on 101 or use the online reporting tool here quoting reference 138 of 5 January.