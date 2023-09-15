Officer writing notes.

A man has been attacked during an attempted robbery in Barton le Clay.

The victim was punched during the attack on Bedford Road at around 9.30am on September 6. Police say the suspect got out of a grey Skoda estate car and threatened the victim before hitting him.

The suspect is described as white, around 40 years old, 6ft and of large, muscular build. He has a distinctive tattoo of a snake and a knuckle duster on the back of his head. At the time of the attack, he was wearing black ripped jeans and a white vest.

Detective Constable Sarah Warren, from Bedfordshire Police CID, said: “We believe there were a number of people in this area at the time who may have seen something. Violent criminals should be punished for their offending, and I would encourage people to come forward and help us bring this person to justice.

“We would especially like to hear from anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage of this incident which can assist our enquiries.”