News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown

Man threatened and punched during attempted robbery in Barton le Clay

The suspect got out of a car before threatening the man
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 15th Sep 2023, 11:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 11:49 BST
Officer writing notes.Officer writing notes.
Officer writing notes.

A man has been attacked during an attempted robbery in Barton le Clay.

The victim was punched during the attack on Bedford Road at around 9.30am on September 6. Police say the suspect got out of a grey Skoda estate car and threatened the victim before hitting him.

The suspect is described as white, around 40 years old, 6ft and of large, muscular build. He has a distinctive tattoo of a snake and a knuckle duster on the back of his head. At the time of the attack, he was wearing black ripped jeans and a white vest.

Detective Constable Sarah Warren, from Bedfordshire Police CID, said: “We believe there were a number of people in this area at the time who may have seen something. Violent criminals should be punished for their offending, and I would encourage people to come forward and help us bring this person to justice.

Most Popular

“We would especially like to hear from anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage of this incident which can assist our enquiries.”

Anyone with any information can report it here or by calling 101 – quoting reference 40/48503/23.