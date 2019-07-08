Man threatened with knife during attempted robbery in Luton

Police are appealing for information after a man was threatened with a knife during an attempted robbery in Luton.

Just after midnight on Friday, July 5, a man dropped off some friends in Kingsland Road, Luton.

.

As he went to drive away, two men and a woman approached his car and prevented him from moving off.

One man spoke to the driver and demanded to know if he “had anything”. When the driver said he had nothing, the man slashed at his forearm with a knife through the open car window, causing a small laceration.

The other man then produced a grey coloured handgun, believed to be an air weapon, and fired at the car.

The driver was able to then drive away and call the police.

The offenders are described as a black man, approximately 20 years old, with a scruffy thin beard, wearing a dark grey top with white printing on it, and black trousers.

The other man was white, approximately 20 years old, wearing a black tracksuit jacket, white t-shirt and black bottoms. He had spiky hair, with very short sides and was wearing square glasses. He was riding a black and orange mountain bike.

Jenita Tailor, investigating, said: “We will not stand for any threats or attacks with weapons on our streets.

“This entirely innocent victim has been left with a nasty wound as a result of this attack, so I would urge anyone who say anything or has any relevant information to come forward.”

Anyone with information can call Bedfordshire Police on 101, quoting reference 40/38233/2019, or visit the force’s online reporting centre.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.