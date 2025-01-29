Man threatens staff and robs Luton supermarket at knife point

Farm Foods in Luton Point. Picture: Google Maps

Staff inside a Luton supermarket were threatened at knife point during a robbery.

A man walked brandishing a small knife demanded cash from the tills at Farm Foods in the Luton Point on Thursday (January 23), just before 7.45am.

The suspect is described as dressed in black, with a hood up and a balaclava on. He was last seen leaving the shop and turning left into Park Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police here quoting reference: 40/4139/25