Man threatens staff and robs Luton supermarket at knife point
Staff inside a Luton supermarket were threatened at knife point during a robbery.
A man walked brandishing a small knife demanded cash from the tills at Farm Foods in the Luton Point on Thursday (January 23), just before 7.45am.
The suspect is described as dressed in black, with a hood up and a balaclava on. He was last seen leaving the shop and turning left into Park Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police here quoting reference: 40/4139/25