Man threatens staff and robs Luton supermarket at knife point

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 29th Jan 2025, 10:12 BST
Farm Foods in Luton Point. Picture: Google Maps
Farm Foods in Luton Point. Picture: Google Maps
Staff inside a Luton supermarket were threatened at knife point during a robbery.

A man walked brandishing a small knife demanded cash from the tills at Farm Foods in the Luton Point on Thursday (January 23), just before 7.45am.

The suspect is described as dressed in black, with a hood up and a balaclava on. He was last seen leaving the shop and turning left into Park Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police here quoting reference: 40/4139/25

