Man threatens teen with serrated knife during Dunstable attempted robbery

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

A teenager was threatened by a man with a knife who tried to steal his phone in Dunstable town centre this week.

The victim was approached by a man of south Asian heritage at the junction of High Street North and Capron Road at around 2.05pm on Tuesday (December 17).

The man had a serrated knife and demanded the teenager’s phone, but the victim managed to run off.

The man is said to be in his 20s with a beard and was wearing a black jacket.

Bedfordshire Police said: “Anyone with information can report it online or call 101 quoting the reference 40/69905/24”