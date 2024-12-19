Man threatens teen with serrated knife during Dunstable attempted robbery
A teenager was threatened by a man with a knife who tried to steal his phone in Dunstable town centre this week.
The victim was approached by a man of south Asian heritage at the junction of High Street North and Capron Road at around 2.05pm on Tuesday (December 17).
The man had a serrated knife and demanded the teenager’s phone, but the victim managed to run off.
The man is said to be in his 20s with a beard and was wearing a black jacket.
Bedfordshire Police said: “Anyone with information can report it online or call 101 quoting the reference 40/69905/24”