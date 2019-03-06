Man threatens to hurt Coral betting shop worker in Luton town centre

Police are investigating after a man threatened to hurt a female cashier at a betting shop in Luton town centre yesterday.

The incident occurred at 3.25pm at Coral, in George Street, after the offender was asked to leave the shop. He said he would wait outside for the cashier and hurt her.

The Coral betting shop in George Street

The offender is described as an Asian man, with a bald head, a black goatee beard, wearing a grey fleece jacket and grey jogging bottoms.

PC Yasmine Batson, investigating, said: “The incident has caused the victim extreme fear and distress. There were a number of members of the public who were at the location at the time and we are looking for any witnesses to come forward."

If you have information that could help police with their enquiries, contact PC Batson on 101, quoting reference 40/13118/19.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.