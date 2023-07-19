A man was attacked and robbed in a car park near Luton yesterday morning (July 18).

Bedfordshire Police were called just after the victim was violently robbed by two men in a car park near Rodeheath.

Officers believe two men carried out the attack and are described as around 5ft 11ins and both from a black heritage background. One was wearing a grey hoody and the other had a red hoody. The victim was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries and was later released.

DC Lauren Hubbold, who is investigating the case, said: “This incident has left the victim with some nasty injuries, and we are keen to bring the offenders to justice. If you saw anything or know the people involved, please get in contact with us.”