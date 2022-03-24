Man wanted in connection with attempted GBH and false imprisonment in Luton

Bedfordshire Police is appealing for information in regards to a man wanted in connection with attempted grievous bodily harm and false imprisonment.

Detectives are looking to locate 56-year-old David Stein as part of their investigation following an incident in Luton on Sunday, March 20.

Detective Sergeant Ryan Barnes said: “We are appealing to anyone who knows the whereabouts of David Stein to contact us straight away as it is incredibly important that we speak to him.

David Stein

“I would also like to remind the public that harbouring him could also be a criminal offence. It is vital that, if you know where he is or have information on where he is, you get in touch either directly through the police or anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, or via beds.police.uk quoting 40/15897/22.