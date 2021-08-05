Man wanted over attempted murder in Luton

Anyone with information about Niall Bingham's whereabouts is advised to contact Beds Police on 101

Bedfordshire Police detectives want to speak to Niall Bingham, 30, over the incident in Dale Road on 3 July.

Detective Sergeant Ben Stone said: “I would appeal to anyone with any information about the whereabouts of Niall Bingham to contact police immediately.

“If you are harbouring this man then you could be committing a crime, so it is vitally important that you contact us now. The easiest way to do this is by visiting your nearest police station or by calling 101.

“Members of the public are advised not to approach him, but instead call 999.

“If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court."