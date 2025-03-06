Man who kidnapped victim in Luton and held held him for four days jailed

Cadnaan Ali. Picture: Beds Police

A man has been put behind bars for kidnapping a man in Luton and attacking him for four days in a plot to extort over £77,000 from his victim.

Cadnaan Ali drove from London to Luton with his victim – but when they arrived, two other men ambushed the victim and got in the car with them.

Ali knew the victim had been given a significant payout after an accident and had hatched a plan to extort the money.

The three men, including Ali, attacked the victim and held him for the next four days at addresses in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and London, where he was forced to transfer money to various accounts.

The victim escaped, but Ali harassed and threatened him, telling him not to identify him to police.

Ali, 19, of Overton Road, London, was convicted of kidnap, causing actual bodily harm, two charges of theft and two charges of perverting the course of justice. He was sentenced to eight years and two months in a young offender’s institution.

Detective Sergeant Richard Marshall of Bedfordshire Police CID, said: "This was an exceptionally violent attack, executed with weapons for financial gain.

“The offence clearly shows meticulous planning, and when Ali lost control of the situation, he resorted to threatening the victim in a desperate attempt to evade justice.

“The victim has shown immense courage by coming forward, and I am pleased for him. The lengthy sentence handed to Ali sends a strong message.

“We believe Ali has been deeply involved in serious violence and gang-related crimes, and we will continue to do everything in our power to bring such criminals to justice."